Roane deputies arrest two on meth charges

Jim Harris 5 hours ago

A man and a woman were arrested Friday night after deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office say they were found with over a pound of methamphetamine at a Kingston convenience store.

Roane County deputies approached a vehicle outside a convenience store on North Kentucky Street where two people, later identified as Brian Wampler and Tracy Evans, were sitting. Wampler was found to have outstanding warrants for meth distribution from an outside agency and was arrested.  During the subsequent search of the vehicles, deputies say they came across  517 grams of meth, and took Evans into custody as well.

Evans was charged with the manufacture, delivery, or sale of meth and is being held on a $150,000 bond, while Wampler is being held on the warrant.

