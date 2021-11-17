Roane Co. grand jury returns “no bill” in TVA clean-up probe

Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson on Tuesday announced that the grand jury declined to prosecute anyone in connection to the clean-up effort following the ash spill at TVA’s Kingston Fossil Plant in 2008 after hearing evidence from his office, the TBI and News-Sentinel investigative reporter Jamie Satterfield.

The Roane County Grand Jury met in a special session for about nine hours on Monday, November 15, listening to presentations concerning issues surrounding TVA and Jacobs Engineering’s cleanup of the 2008 Kingston Fossil Plant coal ash spill.

After a full day of listening to the presentations, the grand jury went into deliberation to consider a ‘Presentment’ proposed to them by Jamie Satterfield based on her presentation. The grand jury returned a ‘split result’ with only two of twelve grand jurors voting in favor of a criminal charge brought by Ms. Satterfield of ‘conspiracy to commit second-degree murder’ on four ‘mid-level supervisors for TVA, Jacobs Engineering, and Shaw Group (a sub-contractor). The foreman of the grand jury as the thirteenth member of the grand jury does not typically vote.

After returning a “No Bill” on the Presentment, the Roane County Grand Jury went further to announce that:

“We, the grand jury, consider the evidence better suited for federal authorities to investigate & prosecute. We were unable to come to a unanimous decision on any state criminal charge although we found much of the evidence about TVA & Jacobs’ handling of the cleanup, relative to worker safety, very concerning.”

Johnson requested a TBI investigation into issues about the cleanup presented to a different Roane County Grand Jury in February of 2020.

His office then launched an investigation alongside the TBI probe, both of which were concluded before Monday’s presentation.

In a press release that was also shared to his office’s Facebook page, General Johnson said, “We knew going in that the cleanup took place in phases from the emergency response by EPA, the US Coast Guard, and local agencies from immediately after the spill on December 22, 2008, through the containment Phase I which ended in May 2009 when the site was turned over by EPA to TVA and their cleanup contractor, Jacobs Engineering. The cleanup was essentially over in 2014. Therefore, anything that happened from December 2008 through December 2014 was now almost seven years old making any state criminal charge problematic at best and, from a legal standpoint, impossible due to statutes of limitation.”

Johnson further opined about the action of the grand jury, “Based upon the written statement released by the Roane County Grand Jury, it would appear to me that they were reluctant to hold four site supervisors criminally responsible for something that the grand jurors evidently perceived to possibly be ‘sins’ of the employers given that they stated concerns ‘about TVA & Jacobs – handling of the cleanup, relative to worker safety’.”

As further noted by the grand jury, Johnson agreed, “This is really a matter that the US Attorney and the federal Office of Inspector General are better equipped to handle given that the initial cleanup from December 22, 2008, to May 2009 was conducted under the federal EPA, then from May 2009 to December 2014 the cleanup was conducted under a Presidential Order under CERCLA and EPA with TVA responsible for Jacobs Engineering as their selected contractor – all under federal jurisdiction.”

According to the release, this week’s actions conclude the DA’s probe into issues surrounding the coal ash spill cleanup.

View the DA’s full post, complete with visual aids, by following this link.