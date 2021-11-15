Rev. Joseph Ray Copeland, age 67, of Clinton took his last breath Saturday evening, November 13, 2021, and moved to his eternal home with Jesus. He was born September 8, 1954, in Clinton, graduated from Clinton High School in 1972, and married the love of his life that very same year. He was a lifelong resident of Anderson County. Joe became a journeyman electrician in 1978 and co-owner of Copeland Brothers Electric in 1986, before retiring in 2016. He was ordained as a deacon of Pine Ridge Baptist Church in 1981 and as a minister of the gospel on July 10, 1983. Preacher Joe, as so many knew him, pastored several churches during his ministry. He served faithfully as pastor of Zion Hill Baptist Church (1983 – 1988), Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church (1988 – 1992), Pilot Mountain Baptist Church (1992 – 1994), New Mountain View Baptist Church (1996 – 2003), Farmers Grove Baptist Church (2003 – 2013), and was pastor of Cedar Hill Baptist Church from 2014 until his passing. Joe loved his family and friends with an unconditional love. He treasured every moment he spent with them. Whether he was playing golf, walking, taking trips to the beach, driving hours to eat catfish, or his favorite pastime, fishing, he always enjoyed spending time with the friends and family he loved so dearly. Preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Ralph & Eula Mae Copeland; mother-in-law, Patricia (Pat) Miller.

Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Charlotte Sue Copeland of Clinton; children, Carla Ambrose & husband, Rev. Tim of Clinton, Regina Thomas & husband, Rev. Brian of Clinton,​Cynthia Wright & husband, Rev. Todd of Clinton,​TJ Copeland of Clinton;

grandchildren, Shawn & Rachel Ambrose, Daniel Ambrose & fiancée, Karen Abercrombie, Logan Thomas, Ella Thomas, Bo Wright, Lexi Wright, Ty Wright, Brianna Copeland, Brooklyn Copeland, and Izaya Copeland; brothers & Sisters-in-law, Homer & Carol Copeland of Clinton,​Bob & Brenda Copeland of Clinton,​Bill & Shirley Copeland of Rocky Top,​John & Beverly Copeland of Clinton, Virgil & Teresa Copeland of Nashville, Rev. Jerry & Gail Copeland of Andersonville; sister & brother-in-law, Rebecca & Ernie Fraker of Kingston; father-in-law, Willis (Fox) Miller of Oliver Springs; In-laws​Al Miller of Oliver Springs,​Tom Miller of Oliver Springs, Kaye Butler of Oliver Springs

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

The family would like to thank the Patriot Home Care and Covenant Hospice nurses for their compassionate care.

Pastor Joe will lie in state Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. He will lie in state from 12:00 – 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Clinton with graveside service following at Pine Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. His brother, Rev. Jerry Copeland will be officiating. Theonline register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.