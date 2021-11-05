Report: Four throw hats into ring for Norris Council seat

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Local News Leave a comment 17 Views

According to the Courier News, four people have requested to be considered for an open spot on the Norris City Council created when Jill Holland Ryan resigned after moving out of the city.

The remaining members of the Council will decide who will serve the remainder of Ryan’s term, which runs through November of 2022. 

The four people who have indicated their interest in being considered are Chris Lawson, Chuck Nicholson, Robert Sain, and Margueritte Wilson.

The Norris City Council is expected to fill the vacancy this Monday, November 8th.

For more, check out this week’s edition of the Courier News.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Oak Ridge upgrades waste shipment tracking system

(UCOR press release)  Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) contractor UCOR recently transitioned to a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.