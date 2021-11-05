Report: Four throw hats into ring for Norris Council seat

According to the Courier News, four people have requested to be considered for an open spot on the Norris City Council created when Jill Holland Ryan resigned after moving out of the city.

The remaining members of the Council will decide who will serve the remainder of Ryan’s term, which runs through November of 2022.

The four people who have indicated their interest in being considered are Chris Lawson, Chuck Nicholson, Robert Sain, and Margueritte Wilson.

The Norris City Council is expected to fill the vacancy this Monday, November 8th.

