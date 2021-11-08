Reminder: FightFluTN events Tuesday across state

County Health Departments across Tennessee will hold special “FightFluTN” events on November 9 to provide flu shots at no charge to increase the number of people vaccinated against influenza in Tennessee.

The Anderson County Health Department is offering free flu vaccines on November 9, from 1 to 4 pm, at the Health Department located at 710 North Main Street. Clinton TN 37716. The event will be a pull-up and park. The Campbell County Health Department is also going to be offering free flu vaccines during that same time, Tuesday, November 9, from 1 to 4 pm, at their office at 162 Sharp Perkins Road, Jacksboro TN (37757).

No appointments are needed to get a flu shot during either event.

Flu shot locations and plans vary by county. Find a map of local #FightFluTN flu shot locations and contact information online at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/immunization-program/ip/flu-intennessee/influenza-immunization.html. The Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone aged six months and older. Learn more about fighting seasonal flu at www.cdc.gov/flu/consumer/prevention.htm.