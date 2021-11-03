Reminder: Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan in the works, officials want your input

As we have previously reported, Anderson County, along with the cities of Clinton, Norris, Oliver Springs and Rocky Top, is requesting public input and ideas for a Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

The Master Plan will be developed based on local priorities and national trends to make actionable recommendations to guide investment in facilities, programs and operations over the next 10 years. A project website has been developed to collect public input. The site can be accessed at https://losedesign.mysocialpinpoint.com/andersonco_tn_parks_and_rec. Local officials ask that everyone take a moment to complete the survey, information gathered from which will help guide the planning and development of recreation in the county and all of the participating municipalities.

If you are active on social media, Adventure Anderson asks that you “please share the post at https://www.facebook.com/AdventureAndersonCounty.”