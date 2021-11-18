Registration open for Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department winter leagues

Jim Harris

(OR press release)  Registration is now open for the City of Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department Winter 2022 basketball and volleyball leagues.

Registration opened on Wednesday (November 17th) and will close on Saturday, December 11th.

Men’s basketball will be held on Monday and Thursday evenings. The co-ed volleyball league will be held on Tuesday evenings.

The teen basketball (18U) leagues will be held on Saturday mornings and are open to any teenager 18 or younger that is currently enrolled in school and does not play TSSAA basketball. Games are tentatively scheduled to begin the week of Jan. 3, 2022. Masks are strongly recommended.

Interested teams or individual players may obtain registration information at the front desk of the Oak Ridge Civic Center or by contacting Matt Reece at (865) 425-3440 or via email: mreece@oakridgetn.gov.

