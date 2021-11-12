Randall “Randy” Nelson, 60

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 42 Views

Randall “Randy” Nelson passed away on November 9, 2021, he was 60 years old.  He was a welder by trade and loved working with his hands. Randy was musically talented, he enjoyed playing guitar, banjo, harmonica, mandolin, piano and juice harp.  There wasn’t an instrument he couldn’t play.  He also enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. 
He is preceded in death by a sister Susie Nelson Kirk. 
Randy is survived by: 
Parents…. Joseph JD and Wanda Nelson 
Sisters…. Judy Nelson, Sandy Braden (Neal) 
Sons…. Joshua Nelson (Amber) 
John Nelson (Sarah) 
James Nelson 
Grandchildren…. Kayleigh, Kasen, Tristin, Brently, Caden and Carter 
He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, Kara and Jamie Carmack, Jordan, Ashley, Briley Braden, Chandler, Kendall and Eleanor Braden, Gavin Braden 
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 12:00-1:00 pm at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church, funeral service at 1:00 pm with Pastor Bobby Metcalf officiating. The burial will follow at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. 
Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements 
www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Larry Carroll, age 68 of Clinton

Larry Carroll, age 68 of Clinton went home to be with his Lord he called …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.