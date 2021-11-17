Pelizzari joins AC DA’s Office

Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark announced Tuesday that Brandon Pelizzari will be joining his office on December 1st in the role of Assistant District Attorney General.

Pelizzari, a Clinton native, has spent the past several years as a special DUI Prosecutor in the 8th Judicial District, with a primary focus on Campbell County. Following what the DA’s office called a “brief orientation” period, Pelizzari is expected to prosecute all types of criminal offenses in the Seventh District.

“Brandon is an experienced attorney and prosecutor,” District Attorney General Dave Clark said in a press release. “I am thrilled to add his experience and talent to the office.”

“In addition to his professional skill, Brandon brings familiarity with our community,” Clark wrote, adding, “As a native Anderson Countian who lives in our community, he will literally be coming home.”

Pelizzari is originally from Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School, and he is the son of Barry and Sharon Pelizzari. He attended Middle Tennessee State University for his undergraduate studies and received his doctorate degree from the Nashville School of Law.

He practiced privately in Oak Ridge and then prosecuted for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services in Clinton before becoming a prosecutor in the Eighth Judicial District.

“It is truly an honor to come home and serve the Seventh Judicial District and be mentored by my friend General Clark,” Pelizzari said in the release.