Pelizzari joins AC DA’s Office

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 62 Views

Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark announced Tuesday that Brandon Pelizzari will be joining his office on December 1st in the role of Assistant District Attorney General. 

Pelizzari, a Clinton native, has spent the past several years as a special DUI Prosecutor in the 8th Judicial District, with a primary focus on Campbell County.  Following what the DA’s office called a “brief orientation” period, Pelizzari is expected to prosecute all types of criminal offenses in the Seventh District. 

“Brandon is an experienced attorney and prosecutor,” District Attorney General Dave Clark said in a press release. “I am thrilled to add his experience and talent to the office.”

“In addition to his professional skill, Brandon brings familiarity with our community,” Clark wrote, adding, “As a native Anderson Countian who lives in our community, he will literally be coming home.”

Pelizzari is originally from Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School, and he is the son of Barry and Sharon Pelizzari. He attended Middle Tennessee State University for his undergraduate studies and received his doctorate degree from the Nashville School of Law.

He practiced privately in Oak Ridge and then prosecuted for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services in Clinton before becoming a prosecutor in the Eighth Judicial District.

“It is truly an honor to come home and serve the Seventh Judicial District and be mentored by my friend General Clark,” Pelizzari said in the release.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Roane Co. grand jury returns “no bill” in TVA clean-up probe

Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson on Tuesday announced that the grand jury declined to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.