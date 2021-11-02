Paul David Bice, age 88 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Sacred Ground Hospice in Knoxville, TN. Paul was born on June 13, 1933, to the late Carl Russell, Sr. and Georgia Mae Bice in Kentucky, but was raised in Clinton – the third of eight children.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Marjorie J. Bice. Life was not the same after the loss of his lifelong love and partner. Paul and Margie spent their lives together as a construction team, building and renovating homes. They spent their retirement years traveling together. Paul was a kind, generous soul with a happy spirit. Paul loved to paint and restore antique cars and take care of his small farm complete with horses and full garden. He was a fierce competitor in the annual Whitlow Family Reunion Horseshoe Tournament in Blue Ridge, Georgia. Paul and Margie annually outfitted their home on Ridgeview with an elaborate Christmas decoration and light display for their neighbors.

Though he and Margie had no children of their own, they actively helped to raise a host of nephews and nieces who loved them both dearly.

In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by: sister, Annette Galloway; and brothers, Carl Russell, Jr; Gene; and Bobby; nephew Hubert Duncan, III. and brother-in-law, Hubert Duncan, II.

He is survived by sisters: Bernice (and late husband Cleveland) Loy, Jannette (and husband Don) Byrd; brother Sam (and wife Brenda) Bice; sister-in-law Lorene Duncan of Clinton; nephews: Brian Galloway, Jimmy Loy, Danny Loy, Steve Bice, Johnny Bice, and Roger Byrd; nieces, Joan Roberts, Brenda Therry, Toni Loy, Jackie Byrd, Tammy Marlow, Valerie Galloway, Kristi Phillips, Lora Duncan (Mark)Nickell, and Jeanne Duncan. Special niece and care taker that he considered a daughter, Brenda Phillips Duncan. Special friends Randy and Kara McKamey and many other family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Sacred Ground Hospice House for the compassion and care they gave to Paul during his last weeks.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., graveside services will be Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens with Brother Mark Nickell officiating. www.holleygamble.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918 in Paul’s honor.