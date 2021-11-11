Patti Lynn Arthur, age 51, passed away unexpectedly at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN in the early hours of Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Patti loved being a grandmother and enjoyed spending every moment with her grandson Nikolai. Patti loved to ride motorcycles, spend time with her family, and loved to laugh. She will be remembered as a highly impactful, Christian lady that was warm and accepting of everyone.

Patti is preceded in death by her parents, Edsel and Stella Arthur; brothers, Kenny Russell and Steven Arthur; sisters, Dena Arthur and Patricia Arthur; brother-in-law Jody Bunch; nieces, Jessica Arthur, Isabella Leming, Tiffany Smith; nephew, Austin McMahan.

She is survived by the father of her daughter, Russell Frazier; her daughter Cora Smith and her husband William; brother Kevin Arthur; sister Tracy Bunch; grandson Nikolai Smith and expecting another grandson, Caius Smith; nieces and nephews, Michael Leming, Laura Bunch, Tyler Bunch, Jamie Bunch, and Tina Arthur, along with a host of great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary. The funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Black Oak Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.