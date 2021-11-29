Patricia Faye Barber, age 58, of Clinton, TN, passed away on November 25, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She was a goodhearted person, who took care of others, putting their needs ahead of her own. She was the caregiver for both of her parents until their passing. Patricia worked in the medical field as a medical biller. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and ATVs. She loved her children and grandchildren. Patricia was saved on November 23, 2021 and passed away two days later. She was of the Christian faith.

Patricia is preceded in death by her father, James Poteet Jr: mother, Lorene Poteet: husband, Doyle Seiber: brothers, Frank Poteet, James Edward Poteet: sister, Rose Poteet.

She is survived by her son, TJ Barber (Haven) of Rocky Top, TN: daughter, Lacey Barber (Tony Laine) of Clinton, TN: sister, Shirley White (Tony) of Clinton, TN: grandchildren, Ezekiel, Solomon, Genesis, Freya, and Owen.

A private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.

Jones Mortuary, Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.