Partial vehicle information released as CPD continues hit-and-run investigation

As the Clinton Police Department continues its investigation into the fatal hit-and-run accident that left a 39-year-old man dead early Saturday, detectives released some information about the vehicle that was possibly involved. 

As we have reported, 39-year-old Jordan Pitts was operating a motorized bicycle traveling north on Clinch Avenue near Portwood Road in South Clinton as he headed to work at the nearby Hardee’s at around 3:30 am, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, the driver of which fled the scene.  Pitts died from his injuries at an area hospital. 

On Tuesday, investigators said that they were continuing their search for the driver responsible for the deadly crash and offered up our first bit of information on the suspect vehicle, saying that they are searching for a 2000 to 2006 model extended cab GMC pickup truck with what would likely be heavy front-end damage. 

Investigators continue to ask for any information that might lead them to the identification of whoever is responsible for Jordan Pitts’ death to call Detective Sergeant Gregory at 865-259-1209.

