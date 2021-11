Oak Ridge defensive coordinator Jeff Miner will be the next football coach at Hardin Valley Academy in Knox County.

He succeeds Mike Potter, who resigned after three seasons on Nov. 1. The Hawks went 1-9 this season and missed the playoffs for a third consecutive year in a row.

This is Miner’s first head coaching job. He served as an assistant for nine years under just-retired coach Joe Gaddis at Oak Ridge, whom he also played for.