ORPL introduces ‘hoopla Digital’

(Oak Ridge Public Library)  The popular on-demand film streaming service hoopla Digital is now available for free at the Oak Ridge Public Library. Library cardholders can access over 950,000 titles including audiobooks, eBooks, comics, movies, and TV. Content can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device, or platform by downloading the hoopla Digital app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast, or Roku.

hoopla Digital has pioneered a unique model that allows patrons to borrow content immediately, removing artificial availability constraints and maximizing the power of digital content and internet distribution. Technologically, hoopla Digital focuses on the latest browser, phone, tablet, and TV products to deliver the best possible experience to each user – the public library patron.

With demand for digital titles and streaming movies skyrocketing, Oak Ridge Public Library is excited to add hoopla Digital. With countless curated collections, hoopla Digital offers endless options for people of all ages.

The hoopla Digital collection includes fan-favorite movies, newly-released albums, New York Times bestselling titles, and exclusive STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) educational content to enhance each users’ experience.

For more information, visit ORPL.org or follow the library on Facebook and Twitter: @OakRidgePubLib.

