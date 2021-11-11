ORPD: Car pulled from water connected to 2005 missing-persons case

Oak Ridge Police recovered a car from Melton Hill Lake Wednesday connected to a 16-year-old missing-persons case.

ORPD received information from private divers that a car believed to be connected to the disappearance of 82-year-old Miriam Hemphill was in the lake, and a dive team investigated.  Authorities have since confirmed that the car that was pulled from the water at around 8 pm Wednesday is indeed registered to Ms. Hemphill. 

Officials have not yet said if a body was found, but did say that investigators were not immediately able to access the interior of the 1999 Buick LeSabre.

Ms. Hemphill was reported missing after leaving her house on July 22nd, 2005 to travel to the Blount/Sevier County area and never arriving.

As soon as we learn more, we will pass it along to you on the air and online.

