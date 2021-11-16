Ora Lou Perkins, age 93 of Clinton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
She is preceded in death by: husband, Raymond Perkins; parents, Roy and Ora Stair; 2 sisters, and 6 brothers.
She is survived by: daughter, Sharron Bilbrey and husband Roy; son, Raymond Perkins and wife Carol; siblings, Martha Alderson, Ervin Stair; Grandchildren, Wade Bilbrey, Summer Collins and husband Bobby; great-grandchild, Kiersten Collins; special nephew, John Chester Alderson; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
The family is planning services for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Memorial United Methodist Church Choir at 323 N. Main St., Clinton, TN 37716. www.holleygamble.com
Ora Lou Perkins, age 93 of Clinton
Ora Lou Perkins, age 93 of Clinton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 13, 2021.