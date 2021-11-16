Ora Lou Perkins, age 93 of Clinton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

She is preceded in death by: husband, Raymond Perkins; parents, Roy and Ora Stair; 2 sisters, and 6 brothers.

She is survived by: daughter, Sharron Bilbrey and husband Roy; son, Raymond Perkins and wife Carol; siblings, Martha Alderson, Ervin Stair; Grandchildren, Wade Bilbrey, Summer Collins and husband Bobby; great-grandchild, Kiersten Collins; special nephew, John Chester Alderson; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

The family is planning services for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Memorial United Methodist Church Choir at 323 N. Main St., Clinton, TN 37716. www.holleygamble.com

Related