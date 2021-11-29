OR Senior Center hosting Holiday Reception Dec. 10

(OR Senior Center) The Oak Ridge Senior Center will hold its Holiday Reception for area senior citizens on Friday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The celebration will be held in the Civic Center gymnasium at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Seniors are invited to attend for a light boxed lunch consisting of a choice of either an egg salad, chicken salad, or pimento cheese sandwich, chips, and a cookie.

The Senior Center’s own Golden Eagles will be playing live Christmas music beginning at 11 a.m. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and door prizes will be given away during that time. Bingo will be after lunch for those who want to stay and play.

There is no cost for this event, but tickets are required for entry. Tickets must be requested by Dec. 7 by calling the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999.

The event is sponsored by the Oak Ridge Senior Center and made possible by many generous donations from area businesses. Like us on Facebook, check our website at oakridgeseniorcenter.com, or give us a call at (865) 425-3999 for more information about this or other programs offered at the Oak Ridge Senior Center.