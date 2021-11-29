OR Senior Center hosting Holiday Reception Dec. 10

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 26 Views

(OR Senior Center)  The Oak Ridge Senior Center will hold its Holiday Reception for area senior citizens on Friday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The celebration will be held in the Civic Center gymnasium at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Seniors are invited to attend for a light boxed lunch consisting of a choice of either an egg salad, chicken salad, or pimento cheese sandwich, chips, and a cookie.

The Senior Center’s own Golden Eagles will be playing live Christmas music beginning at 11 a.m. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and door prizes will be given away during that time. Bingo will be after lunch for those who want to stay and play.

There is no cost for this event, but tickets are required for entry. Tickets must be requested by Dec. 7 by calling the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999.

The event is sponsored by the Oak Ridge Senior Center and made possible by many generous donations from area businesses. Like us on Facebook, check our website at oakridgeseniorcenter.com, or give us a call at (865) 425-3999 for more information about this or other programs offered at the Oak Ridge Senior Center.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

State announces unemployment rates for each county

According to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, unemployment rates decreased in 65 counties …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.