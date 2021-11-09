Opal Mae Pauline Howard Bean, 89

Opal Mae Pauline Howard Bean – February 7, 1932 – November 5, 2021

Opal passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, November 5th at 11:50 am in Clinton, TN. She was 89 years young. She was a lover of gardening and loved her beautiful rose garden. She fiercely loved her family and most of all, she loved Jesus. She was 14 years old when she accepted the Lord as her Savior and spent her days telling everyone how good Jesus was and the importance of giving their lives to him. On any given day, you could come to her house and hear her favorite gospel music playing and see her in her chair reading the Bible. She loved praising Jesus through song and had the voice of a songbird.

Opal was the epitome of a modern-day saint. She fed all that walked in her house and made sure that they knew they were welcome back. She loved sharing the stories of her youth and she made sure that everyone left her house with a big hug.

Opal married the love of her life, Colo, on June 16, 1951. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage until Colo’s passing in 2001. Her daughter, Oney, moved in shortly after to help care for her and offer her company. They were the best of friends.

Opal enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and especially enjoyed teaching and cooking with her little Addie.

Opal is preceded in death by her parents George and Flonnie Howard, brothers Berl Howard and Carl Howard, and her beloved husband Colo Bean. She is survived by her best friend and daughter, Oney Bean and son-in-law Steve Brown, sons C.H. Bean (Lisa) and Toney (Donzettia). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Stephen Brown (Andrea), Melissa Wills, Trevor Bean (Marcy), Alexis Cooke, Daniel Bean, Sarah Goad (Mason). Great-grandchildren include Tracey Cooke (Jordan), Summier Foust, Joseph Vige (Brittney), Matthew Cooke (Mahaley), Xander Allen, Hayden Allen, Cheyenne Cheeks, Elizabeth Bean, and Raven Bean. Great-Great-Grandchildren include Addison, Carson, Arabella, Maysen, Norah, Lincoln, Graecyn, Everlee, Sadie, Noah, Sophie, Zayne, Myah, and Neyland. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends that were treated as family.

A special thank you goes to the hospice care unit that helped to comfort her in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local children’s charity. Opal loved the children.

Opal’s family will receive her friends on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, with her funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Reverend Floyd Scarbrough and Brother Robert Jones officiating. Opal’s interment will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.