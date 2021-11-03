Office on Aging holding Fall Flea-Fest Friday

The Anderson County Office on Aging and Senior Center will be holding their Fall Flea-Fest Flea Sale on Friday, November 5th, beginning at 8:30 am. Office on Aging Director Cherie Phillips says that since it looks like it’s going to be cold on Friday, it will be held inside the Great Room of the Senior Center, located at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton.

Set-up time for vendors begins at 7:30 am and the sale starts at 8:30. In addition to great deals, there will be sausage biscuits, hot cocoa, and other treats for sale, and all kinds of information booths.

Cherie also asked that we let you know that she and her staff of (mostly) volunteers are working to prepare Christmas for area seniors. If you or your business would like to donate items that can be included in senior gift bags, or money, officials say it would be greatly appreciated. This year, they are also giving you the opportunity to “sponsor a senior,” so if you would like to find out how to get involved, whether through donations of time, money or items to make for a festive holiday season, call the Senior Center at 865-457-3259, or send Cherie an email at cphillips@andersoncountytn.gov .