Office on Aging holding Fall Flea-Fest Friday

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 13 Views

The Anderson County Office on Aging and Senior Center will be holding their Fall Flea-Fest Flea Sale on Friday, November 5th, beginning at 8:30 am.  Office on Aging Director Cherie Phillips says that since it looks like it’s going to be cold on Friday, it will be held inside the Great Room of the Senior Center, located at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton.   

Set-up time for vendors begins at 7:30 am and the sale starts at 8:30.  In addition to great deals, there will be sausage biscuits, hot cocoa, and other treats for sale, and all kinds of information booths. 

Cherie also asked that we let you know that she and her staff of (mostly) volunteers are working to prepare Christmas for area seniors.  If you or your business would like to donate items that can be included in senior gift bags, or money, officials say it would be greatly appreciated.  This year, they are also giving you the opportunity to “sponsor a senior,” so if you would like to find out how to get involved, whether through donations of time, money or items to make for a festive holiday season, call the Senior Center at 865-457-3259, or send Cherie an email at cphillips@andersoncountytn.gov.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Oak Ridge Chamber announces Parade plans for Dec. 11

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce is busy preparing for its annual Christmas Parade to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.