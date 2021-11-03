Oak Ridge Chamber announces Parade plans for Dec. 11

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce is busy preparing for its annual Christmas Parade to be held on Saturday, December 11. This year’s theme is “The 12 Days of Christmas.” The sponsor of this year’s parade is The Cowperwood Company. There is no cost to participate.

The Chamber will be accepting entries online through Tuesday, December 7. Register by visiting the Chamber’s website: www.oakridgechamber.org.

The parade will begin at 6:00 pm, following its traditional route that begins at Corporate Center, on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Road. From there, the parade will travel down Lafayette to the Oak Ridge Turnpike. It will continue west on the Turnpike to Oak Ridge High School.

Those participating in the parade will line up in the parking lot of Corporate Center, on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Road beginning at 4:00 pm. More detailed information will be e-mailed to all who have registered an entry.

The Chamber, in a press release, said that it will need “lots of Santa’s elves to serve as volunteer parade marshals to make the parade a safe, fun and successful event.” To volunteer and be put on Santa’s “nice” list, contact BreAnna Robinson at events@orcc.org or 483-1321.

And, don’t forget that Historic Downtown Clinton’s Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 4th at 6:00 pm. Clinton’s traditional Christmas Parade of bands, floats, dancers, local artists, and more will process through Historic Clinton on Saturday, Dec. 4th at 6:00. This year’s theme is “Dreaming of a White Christmas.”

Businesses, churches, schools, and other marching groups are invited to register and participate.

Floats and politicians have a $25 entry fee while all other participants are $10. All funds will go directly to Historic Downtown Clinton, a new non-profit formed as a part of the Main Street program that “strives to enhance and preserve our unique small-town history by making the downtown area the center for local businesses to thrive, new partnerships to develop, and for the community to gather.” The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce has ceded operation of the annual Parade to Historic Downtown Clinton, and last month, expressed their confidence that the new group would put on a wonderful event.

Entry forms can be found at https://www.historicdowntownclinton.org/join-thechristmas-parade, or at The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce office at 245 North Main Street.

For more information about the Clinton Parade, please contact Historic Downtown Clinton’s Program Director Katherine Birkbeck at 865-293-6367.