Photo of annual tree lighting from a previous year (Submitted)

Oak Ridge announces tree-lighting ceremony

Jim Harris 57 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

(OR Rec & Parks press release)  The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will hold its Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 2, 2021, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Pavilion in A.K. Bissell Park.

The tree, a Norway Spruce, was presented by the Oak Ridge Woman’s Club to the City and has become part of a growing community tradition.

The event will kick off at the outdoor, A.K. Bissell Park Pavilion with seasonal music and the Park Board Awards ceremony. There will also be light refreshments provided by Y-12 Federal Credit Union and the Park Board.

Following the program, participants will proceed to the Secret City Commemorative Walk on the east side of the Oak Ridge Public Library parking area for a brief ceremony ending with the tree lighting.

The entire program will take place outside in the park (weather permitting). Guests are encouraged to dress appropriately. In the event of rain, the music program will take place in the Civic Center’s Shep Lauter Room (gymnasium).

For more information, visit the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department website at www.orrecparks.org, call (865) 425-3450 for additional information on special events and programs, or email ctaylor@oakridgetn.gov.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

‘Angel Tree’ returns to AC Courthouse

(AC Mayor’s Office)  For the eighth consecutive year, the Anderson County Courthouse has a Christmas …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.