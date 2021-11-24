No trash pick-up on Thanksgiving

Waste Connections has announced its holiday schedule for garbage pickup in Clinton.

There is no collection on Thanksgiving, which means that all services will be pushed back by one day so that Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday and Friday’s route on Saturday. Waste Connections says it will run an additional truck following the pickup cycle after the holiday (Nov. 26th – Dec. 1st) to pick up extra garbage that is bagged and placed beside the blue garbage can.

