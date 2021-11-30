NNSA: CNS out, NPOne in at Y-12, Pantex

The U.S. Department of Energy announced Monday it has chosen a new contractor to take over the management and operation of the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge.

Last year, the DOE’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) announced that it would not renew its contract with Consolidated Nuclear Security, expressing dissatisfaction with CNS over what it called “longstanding security and performance issues.”

The new contractor, Nuclear Production One, LLC (NPOne), will begin taking over the management and operation of not only Y-12 but also the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas starting in December. The NNSA said the estimated $2.8 billion annual contract includes a four-month transition period.

The contract has a five-year base period with five, one-year options — for a total of 10 years if all options are used.

The NNSA said CNS remains under a contract that will expire on March 31, 2022, which officials say will allow the two contractors time to transition management over and provide stability for those currently employed under the CNS contract.

Aside from top-level managers, the NNSA said the new contract will require NPOne to offer positions to all workers at Y-12 and Pantex it “deems necessary for completing the requirements of the contract,” including retaining the same pay levels for employees who remain in their current positions. The NNSA said NPOne will also be required to sponsor existing retirement benefit plans and must allow incumbent employees remain on those plans.

