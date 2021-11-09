News, notes from UT Extension Office

Every month, Anderson County’s UT Extension Office sends updates related to beef and forages for Anderson County farmers. Various educational opportunities and events are promoted and timely tips are provided. Click here to sign-up for the monthly cattle updates: AC Monthly Cattle Updates.



The Anderson County Master Gardener Program trains and certifies volunteers, who also gain horticulture education. Intern training sessions will take place on Tuesday mornings at the UT Arboretum from January 25th to April 26th. The registration deadline is January 7th, 2022.

tiny.utk.edu/AndersonMG

The 2022 Tennessee Home Fruit and Vegetable Garden Calendars will be here soon! This calendar helps growers in formulating an overall plan for residential vegetable gardens and home fruit orchards. Come by the UT Extension office in the Courthouse in Clinton to pick up your free calendar when they become available early in December. In the meantime, Extension Agents have some recommendations on what types of winter tasks you can perform to be ready for the spring.· Work on your garden layout based on rotation and previous pest/disease issues

· Seeding a cover crop like rye can provide a huge benefit to overwintering your garden

· Consider utilizing dormant oil to control scales and mites that may damage ornamental plants

Visit UTHORT.com

For more information, contact Anderson County’s Extension Agent, Seth Whitehouse, by email at whitehouse@utk.edu, or by phone, at (865) 457-6246. You can also visit anderson.tennessee.edu