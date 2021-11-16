New entrance to Courthouse to open Wednesday

The newly-constructed main entrance and exit for the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton is scheduled to open tomorrow morning (Wednesday, November 17th). 

Earlier this year, the County Commission authorized the construction and implementation of a single, secured-entry system, and construction on the new entrance began in the spring and was completed within the past couple of weeks. 

According to a county press release, the new entrance offers ADA accessibility improvements, additional space, and a covered entry and exit to protect citizens from the elements. The new entrance is also expected to improve efficiency in crowd management on heavy court days. 

Security equipment, including an X-Ray scanner and metal detector, is in place at the new entryway, having been moved from the third floor.

Anyone who enters the Courthouse, whether they work there or are just visiting will be expected to begin using the new entry and exit doors beginning this week. The new main entry and exit is located at the northeast corner of the Courthouse, off of Leinart Street.  To put it another way, if you are on Main Street in front of the Courthouse, the new entrance is located on the back right corner of the building.

The parking spaces near the new entryway are expected to be reconfigured in the coming days, according to county officials, say that with the opening of the new entry and exit, the existing four exterior doorways at the Courthouse will only be used as emergency exits under security guidelines set by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

