NCS: Larson caps off dominant season with first championship

(MRN.com) Kyle Larson, the season’s most dominant driver in the NASCAR Cup Series from start to finish, completed his run to the top by winning the 2021 championship Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Larson held off Championship 4 contenders Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott during the final restart on Lap 288 of the 312-lap event at the 1-mile Arizona oval. But it was the pit stop during the caution flag that won him the title. In a power move off pit road during the final round of stops, Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team used the first pit stall selection to his advantage, gaining the lead over Hamlin after entering pit road in fourth — the last of the Championship 4 drivers.

Truex made a valiant effort to catch Larson in the closing laps, but came up just short of his second career championship by finishing second. Hamlin completed the podium spots with a third-place finish in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, while 2020 champion Chase Elliott finished fifth.

Larson, 29, from Elk Grove, California, took his career to a new level in 2021. The veteran driver more than doubled his career wins total this season, entering ’21 with six since his first full-time season.

By essentially every measure, 2021 marked Larson’s best season — and one of the best in modern NASCAR history. He’s one of just 11 drivers and holds of one of 17 instances where a driver has won 10 or more times in a year at the top level, joining a host of NASCAR Hall of Famers to do so.

Larson’s race win at Phoenix to earn the title was his 10th of the 2021 season.

For more, follow this link.