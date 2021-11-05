NASCAR Championship Weekend, HSFB playoffs

It is a huge weekend of local sports, with high school football playoffs beginning tonight, three NASCAR championships right here on WYSH, and a host of other games involving teams from the Volunteer State.

All high school football playoff games in Tennessee begin at 7 pm local time.

Locally, in Class 4A, Anderson County enters the postseason with its fifth straight regular-season Region title and a home game against Seymour. If the Mavs take care of business at home tonight, they would host the winner of Carter and Elizabethton in next week’s second round.

In Class 5A, 3-7 Oak Ridge travels to face McMinn County, with the winner to face either Ooltewah or Powell next week. The other half of that bracket features Karns hosting Walker Valley, while Campbell County travels to Rhea County. Also in Class 5A, Halls travels to Daniel Boone, with the winner to face either Tennessee High or Central, who square off tonight in Fountain City. Sevier County hits the road to play at David Crockett, with Knox West playing host to Morristown West.

1A action has Oakdale at Jellico with the winner to tangle with either Cloudland or Greenback in round two, with Midway at Unaka, and Coalfield at home for North Greene.

Happy Valley is at Rockwood in the first round of the 2A playoffs, and the winner will face the winner of Monterey at Hampton.

In Class 3A, Austin-East is at Unicoi County, Alcoa hosts Johnson County, Loudon is home for Grundy County, and Kingston will be at home facing Sequatchie County.

6A action features Farragut at Science Hill, Jefferson County at Bradley Central, Cleveland at West Ridge, and Dobyns-Bennett at Maryville.

Here on WYSH, it is NASCAR Championship Weekend at the Phoenix Raceway, with live coverage of all three races beginning with tonight’s Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150, where for a seventh straight year, there will be no repeat champion. Last year’s winner, Sheldon Creed, did not make the cut for this year’s Championship 4, which does include Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, and John Hunter Nemechek. Coverage begins at 7:30 pm EDT on WYSH.

Saturday night at 8:00 EDT, the Xfinity Series Championship Race hits the airwaves of WYSH, with Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric, A.J. Allmendinger, and defending champion Austin Cindric still in the running for the championship.

Sunday, our season-long coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series wraps up with the Championship Race at Phoenix, an event so large we had to put it on 96.7 Merle as well. Defending series champ Chase Elliott will defend his crown against Martin Truex, Jr., Denny Hamlin, and the odds-on favorite, Kyle Larson. Coverage begins Sunday afternoon at 2:00 EST on the Motor Racing Network.

In other local sports news, the Knoxville Ice Bears will play Fayetteville Friday night at 7:35 pm EDT at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, and then play at Fayetteville Saturday.

In the NHL, Nashville plays at Vancouver Friday, then at Chicago on Sunday.

NBA action has Memphis at Washington on Friday.