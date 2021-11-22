MEDIC wins Orange/Blue blood drive competition

MEDIC Regional Blood Center said Saturday that it had won the Orange & Blue Blood Drive Competition against its counterpart, the Kentucky Blood Center.

All last week, fans of the universities of Tennessee and Kentucky competed to see which fan base donated the most blood products, which in addition to being a friendly competition with our neighbors to the north also stabilizes the blood supplies of both blood centers.

Tennessee won 2361 to 1971 and claimed the trophy that goes to the winner for the first time in two years.

MEDIC thanked the community for its support. Find out more by visiting www.medicblood.org.