MEDIC wins Orange/Blue blood drive competition

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 13 Views

MEDIC Regional Blood Center said Saturday that it had won the Orange & Blue Blood Drive Competition against its counterpart, the Kentucky Blood Center.

All last week, fans of the universities of Tennessee and Kentucky competed to see which fan base donated the most blood products, which in addition to being a friendly competition with our neighbors to the north also stabilizes the blood supplies of both blood centers.

Tennessee won 2361 to 1971 and claimed the trophy that goes to the winner for the first time in two years. 

MEDIC thanked the community for its support.  Find out more by visiting www.medicblood.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Two flown to UTMC after Friday crash

A woman and a toddler were flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR on Friday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.