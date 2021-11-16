MEDIC reminds you of Blue/Orange Blood Drive

MEDIC Regional Blood Center kicked off the 34th annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive competition on Monday, and it continues through Friday. Currently, MEDIC says there is a critical need for O-positive and O-negative blood types.

MEDIC holds the competition with their counterparts, the Kentucky Blood Center, to see who can get more blood donations.  There is a trophy, and MEDIC says that Kentucky has won it the past two years.

Donors receive a special edition t-shirt, a $10 e-gift card, Petro’s coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Dunkin coupon, Papa John’s coupon, and a ticket to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Fantasy of Trees.

