MEDIC celebrating 12 Days of Christmas

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is celebrating the kickoff to the holiday season with the 12 Days of Christmas event. It kicked off on Friday, and donors will receive a MEDIC fleece blanket (while supplies last) and be automatically entered to win daily prizes through December 7th.

Prizes include a New Balance gift card, a Tennessee Theater basket, Aubrey’s gift cards, a basket from Proper Popcorn, Hard Knox gift cards, Zoo Knoxville tickets, Anakeesta tickets, a Mast General store gift card and box, a Premier Surgical basket, Smoky Mountain Knifeworks gifts, a gift card from Nothing Too Fancy, Food City gift cards, an Ice Bears gift bag, Apple ear pods, and an Apple watch.

Appointments are preferred and can be made online at www.medicblood.org.

Appointments allow MEDIC staff to mitigate wait times and control the flow of donors in and out of their fixed donor centers and mobile blood drive locations.