Mary Lou Floyd age 87, of Clinton, went home to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, November 7, 2021.  Mary Lou was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church. She was born November 4, 1934, in Clinton, TN to the late Sam and Bessie Eblen.  Mary Lou retired from Emory Valley Center of Oak Ridge where she loved working with special needs adults and the Special Olympic athletes taking them to all their competitions.  Throughout her life, she loved working crossword puzzles but most of all spending time and traveling with her grandchildren. 

Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, John Lee Floyd, Jr. of Clinton; children, Steven L. Floyd & wife Susan of Clinton, Vicki Waddell of Clinton, and Sam Floyd & wife Erin of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Emily Rios & husband Gorgonio of Clinton, Lee Floyd & wife Alana of Nashville, Jody Waddell & wife Lindy of Knoxville, Erika Floyd of Orlando, FL, and Nick Floyd of Orlando, FL; great-grandchildren, Sophie Rios, Jack Floyd, Marley, and Gracie Edwards; brother-in-law, Jimmy Jones & wife Debbie of Clinton and a host of special friends.

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, with funeral services to follow in the chapel.  Her graveside will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Emory Valley Center, 723 Emory Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN  37830. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

