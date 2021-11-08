Man dies after being struck by school bus

A Jacksboro man died after being struck by a Campbell County school bus early Friday morning.

Investigators with the LaFollette Police Department say that 33-year-old Justin Huff was struck by the bus shortly before 5:45 am on Highway 25W, and that he was alert while being treated at the scene. He was transported to Tennova’s LaFollette Medical Center, where he died a few hours later.

There were no students on the bus, and the driver told officers that Huff had been standing in the middle of the busy four-lane.

The accident remains under investigation, and Huff’s body was taken to the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy.