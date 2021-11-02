LWVOR part of Saturday’s free Expungement Clinic and Driver’s License Assistance Clinic

(From League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge newsletter) LWVOR will participate in November’s Free Expungement Clinic and Driver’s License Assistance Clinic. Hosted by the Anderson County Bar Association and the NAACP, the clinic will aid Anderson County residents seeking to remove a criminal charge from their record. Scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, November 6th at the Oak Ridge General Sessions Court on Emory Valley Road, the clinic will provide assistance to those being held back by a criminal history or a suspended/revoked Tennessee driver’s license if:

• the charges against them have been dropped,

• a “no true bill” was returned by the grand jury,

• they were arrested and released without being charged,

• they received a “not guilty” verdict at trial,

• they successfully completed a diversion, or

• the case resulted in a “nolle prosequi”.

Applications to participate in the clinic are available at the Clinton General Sessions Court Clerk’s Office, Oak Ridge General Sessions Court Clerk’s Office, PSI Probation, and the Public Defender’s Office. In addition to assistance in seeking expungement and restoration of driver’s license, two members of LWVOR will be present to assist applicants in the restoration of their voting rights. According to the LWVOR, “more than 420,000 Tennesseans with past felony convictions are barred from voting. They represent one in twelve adults in the state.” Added to this, the LWVTN website points out that: “Tennessee laws for voter restoration are much more restrictive and complex than in the majority of states. This is reflected in the fact that less than 4% of eligible individuals have had their voting rights restored as of 2016. Many who are disenfranchised do not know they can restore voting and other civil rights—or the options for doing so.” Go to the LWVTN website to learn more about the League’s 3-fold effort to make democracy work for all Tennesseans and consider signing up for one of the ways listed for you to help (https://www.lwvtn.org/voter_restoration). While there, learn more by following the link to the League’s recent webinar, “Restoring Hope: Restoring Rights Understanding Legal Issues in Restoring Voting Rights.” We will learn more about LWVTN’s efforts when we hear Kathy Greenberg, who is heading up the League’s voter restoration effort, at our Lunch with the League on December 2.