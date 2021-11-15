The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce presents Roane State with a check for funds raised at a recent luncheon that will support local Middle College students. Pictured left to right are RSCC President Chris Whaley; Joy Goldberg, Roane State Foundation Board Secretary and Scholarship Committee Chair; Pam Rudnitzki, Roane State Foundation Scholarship Specialist; and Rick Meredith, Executive Director of Anderson County Chamber of Commerce. (Photo submitted)

Luncheon supports Middle College students

A luncheon recently hosted by the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce raised $6,360 to benefit Anderson County students in Roane State’s Middle College program. 

The Roane State Foundation partnered with the Chamber for the event, held at The Hollingsworth Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, also known as Junior Achievement. 

In Middle College, high school students can take Roane State classes while also preserving their high school experiences and receive an associate degree from the community college at the same time they graduate from high school. Those students can then enter universities and colleges as juniors. 

Proceeds from the luncheon are earmarked for scholarships for Middle College students from Anderson County. 

The guest speaker for the luncheon was Chris Low, senior writer for ESPN and a Knoxville resident. 

The Roane State Foundation is a separate 501(c)(3) corporation governed by an independent board of directors and established to provide financial support for Roane State students and programs. The Foundation seeks to enhance community awareness of the college, to secure private contributions and bequests, and to manage monies or properties given to the Foundation. For more information, visit roanestate.edu/foundation or email Foundationdept@roanestate.edu.

