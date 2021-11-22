Local Sports Update: Busy weekend of HSFB, hoops, and more

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF QUARTERFINALS (FRIDAY, NOV. 19)
1A: Cloudland 22 Coalfield 21: Yellow Jackets end season at 10-3: Cloudland to host South Pittsburg in a semifinal this Friday, Nov. 26.
2A: Hampton 30 Oneida 7: Trousdale County at Hampton in a semifinal 11/26.
3A: Alcoa 52 Pigeon Forge 0…Giles County 42 Loudon 27: Alcoa to host Giles County Friday.
4A: Elizabethton 13 Greeneville 7: Elizabethton to host Upperman Friday in a semifinal.
5A: West 63 Central 26…Powell 27 Rhea County 13: Powell at West in a semifinal 11/26.
6A: Maryville 28 Farragut 21: Oakland at Maryville in a Friday semifinal.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20
- Clinton girls 67 Austin-East 27…Clinton boys 60 Sevier County 50…Clinton boys 56 Bradley Central 53.
- Anderson County girls 42 Greenback 33…Anderson County boys 67 Greenback 26…AC boys 75 Knox Ambassadors 55…AC boys 50 Sunbright 45.
- Sunbright girls 70 Kingston 58…Kingston girls 41 Scott 40…Scott boys 95 Kingston 68.
- FBA girls 77 Jellico 49…Hampton girls 88 Jellico 35…Hampton boys 92 Jellico 59…FBA boys 92 Jellico 86 (OT).
SCHEDULE, MONDAY, NOV. 22
Oliver Springs at Lenoir City; Kingston at Harriman; Sweetwater at Midway.
TUESDAY, NOV. 23
(Fox & Farley Full Court Press season premiere) Powell at Clinton: Coverage begins with live updates during Trading Time Primetime, followed by all the play-by-play as the Dragons and Lady Dragons host longtime rivals, the Powell Panthers.
Rockwood at Jellico; Scott at Wartburg; Union County at Gibbs; Carter at Karns; Coalfield at Midway; Sunbright at Monterey.
OTHER LOCAL SCORES OF NOTE
- NCAA FOOTBALL: Tennessee 60 South Alabama 14 (UT 6-5, bowl-eligible).
- NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL: (Saturday) #5 Villanova 71 #15 Tennessee 53; (Sunday) Tennessee 89 #18 North Carolina 72.
- NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: (Sunday) #15 Lady Vols 76 #12 Texas 70.
- NBA: (Saturday) Minnesota 138 Memphis 95…Grizzlies (8-8) at Utah Monday.
- NHL: (Saturday) Montreal 6 Nashville 3…Nashville (9-7-1) home vs. Anaheim Monday.
- SPHL: (Friday) Knoxville Ice Bears 9 Vermillion County (IL) 3; (Saturday) Ice Bears 3 Vermillion County 2 (OT).
- NFL: Texans 22 Titans 13.