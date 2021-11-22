Local Sports Update: Busy weekend of HSFB, hoops, and more

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF QUARTERFINALS (FRIDAY, NOV. 19)

1A: Cloudland 22 Coalfield 21: Yellow Jackets end season at 10-3: Cloudland to host South Pittsburg in a semifinal this Friday, Nov. 26.

2A: Hampton 30 Oneida 7: Trousdale County at Hampton in a semifinal 11/26.

3A: Alcoa 52 Pigeon Forge 0…Giles County 42 Loudon 27: Alcoa to host Giles County Friday.

4A: Elizabethton 13 Greeneville 7: Elizabethton to host Upperman Friday in a semifinal.

5A: West 63 Central 26…Powell 27 Rhea County 13: Powell at West in a semifinal 11/26.

6A: Maryville 28 Farragut 21: Oakland at Maryville in a Friday semifinal.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Clinton girls 67 Austin-East 27…Clinton boys 60 Sevier County 50…Clinton boys 56 Bradley Central 53.

Anderson County girls 42 Greenback 33…Anderson County boys 67 Greenback 26…AC boys 75 Knox Ambassadors 55…AC boys 50 Sunbright 45.

Sunbright girls 70 Kingston 58…Kingston girls 41 Scott 40…Scott boys 95 Kingston 68.

FBA girls 77 Jellico 49…Hampton girls 88 Jellico 35…Hampton boys 92 Jellico 59…FBA boys 92 Jellico 86 (OT).

SCHEDULE, MONDAY, NOV. 22

Oliver Springs at Lenoir City; Kingston at Harriman; Sweetwater at Midway.

TUESDAY, NOV. 23

(Fox & Farley Full Court Press season premiere) Powell at Clinton: Coverage begins with live updates during Trading Time Primetime, followed by all the play-by-play as the Dragons and Lady Dragons host longtime rivals, the Powell Panthers.

Rockwood at Jellico; Scott at Wartburg; Union County at Gibbs; Carter at Karns; Coalfield at Midway; Sunbright at Monterey.

OTHER LOCAL SCORES OF NOTE

NCAA FOOTBALL: Tennessee 60 South Alabama 14 (UT 6-5, bowl-eligible).

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL: (Saturday) #5 Villanova 71 #15 Tennessee 53; (Sunday) Tennessee 89 #18 North Carolina 72.

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: (Sunday) #15 Lady Vols 76 #12 Texas 70.

NBA: (Saturday) Minnesota 138 Memphis 95…Grizzlies (8-8) at Utah Monday.

NHL: (Saturday) Montreal 6 Nashville 3…Nashville (9-7-1) home vs. Anaheim Monday.

SPHL: (Friday) Knoxville Ice Bears 9 Vermillion County (IL) 3; (Saturday) Ice Bears 3 Vermillion County 2 (OT).

NFL: Texans 22 Titans 13.