Local Sports Update: Busy weekend of HSFB, hoops, and more

Jim Harris

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF QUARTERFINALS (FRIDAY, NOV. 19)

1A:  Cloudland 22 Coalfield 21:  Yellow Jackets end season at 10-3: Cloudland to host South Pittsburg in a semifinal this Friday, Nov. 26.

2A:  Hampton 30 Oneida 7:  Trousdale County at Hampton in a semifinal 11/26.

3A:  Alcoa 52 Pigeon Forge 0…Giles County 42 Loudon 27:  Alcoa to host Giles County Friday.

4A:  Elizabethton 13 Greeneville 7:  Elizabethton to host Upperman Friday in a semifinal.

5A:  West 63 Central 26…Powell 27 Rhea County 13:  Powell at West in a semifinal 11/26.

6A:  Maryville 28 Farragut 21:  Oakland at Maryville in a Friday semifinal.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

  • Clinton girls 67 Austin-East 27…Clinton boys 60 Sevier County 50…Clinton boys 56 Bradley Central 53.
  • Anderson County girls 42 Greenback 33…Anderson County boys 67 Greenback 26…AC boys 75 Knox Ambassadors 55…AC boys 50 Sunbright 45.
  • Sunbright girls 70 Kingston 58…Kingston girls 41 Scott 40…Scott boys 95 Kingston 68.
  • FBA girls 77 Jellico 49…Hampton girls 88 Jellico 35…Hampton boys 92 Jellico 59…FBA boys 92 Jellico 86 (OT).

SCHEDULE, MONDAY, NOV. 22

Oliver Springs at Lenoir City; Kingston at Harriman; Sweetwater at Midway.

TUESDAY, NOV. 23

(Fox & Farley Full Court Press season premiere) Powell at Clinton: Coverage begins with live updates during Trading Time Primetime, followed by all the play-by-play as the Dragons and Lady Dragons host longtime rivals, the Powell Panthers.

Rockwood at Jellico; Scott at Wartburg; Union County at Gibbs; Carter at Karns; Coalfield at Midway; Sunbright at Monterey.

OTHER LOCAL SCORES OF NOTE

  • NCAA FOOTBALL:  Tennessee 60 South Alabama 14 (UT 6-5, bowl-eligible).
  • NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL: (Saturday) #5 Villanova 71 #15 Tennessee 53; (Sunday) Tennessee 89 #18 North Carolina 72.
  • NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL:  (Sunday) #15 Lady Vols 76 #12 Texas 70.
  • NBA:  (Saturday) Minnesota 138 Memphis 95…Grizzlies (8-8) at Utah Monday.
  • NHL:  (Saturday) Montreal 6 Nashville 3…Nashville (9-7-1) home vs. Anaheim Monday.
  • SPHL:  (Friday) Knoxville Ice Bears 9 Vermillion County (IL) 3; (Saturday) Ice Bears 3 Vermillion County 2 (OT).
  • NFL:  Texans 22 Titans 13.

