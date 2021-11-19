LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
THURSDAY
- Anderson County girls 58 Loudon 46…Anderson County boys 76 Loudon 35.
- Oak Ridge girls 76 McMinn County 66…Oak Ridge boys 77 McMinn County 58.
- Tellico Plains girls 65 Oliver Springs 27…Tellico Plains boys 52 Oliver Springs 43.
- Powell girls 49 William Blount 41…Powell boys 67 William Blount 64.
- Meigs County girls 67 Harriman 15…Meigs County 84 Harriman 73.
- Seymour girls 66 Union County 15…Union County boys 57 Seymour 40.
- Sale Creek girls 50 Oakdale 37…
- Sunbright boys 45 J. Frank White 43.
Congratulations to Clinton High School Lady Dragons basketball standout, and UVA-Wise signee Sarah Burton. Tuesday night she eclipsed the 1500-point mark for her career as part of a 40-point performance in a loss at McMinn County.
Also, congratulations to the boss’s kid (and a good kid in his own right), James David Meredith, on his selection as the Clinton Blaze Student-Athlete of the Week for this week. He was presented with a certificate by the sponsors of the award, C&D Printing here in Clinton. James David plays basketball for the Blaze.