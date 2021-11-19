LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

THURSDAY

Anderson County girls 58 Loudon 46…Anderson County boys 76 Loudon 35.

Oak Ridge girls 76 McMinn County 66…Oak Ridge boys 77 McMinn County 58.

Tellico Plains girls 65 Oliver Springs 27…Tellico Plains boys 52 Oliver Springs 43.

Powell girls 49 William Blount 41…Powell boys 67 William Blount 64.

Meigs County girls 67 Harriman 15…Meigs County 84 Harriman 73.

Seymour girls 66 Union County 15…Union County boys 57 Seymour 40.

Sale Creek girls 50 Oakdale 37…

Sunbright boys 45 J. Frank White 43.

Congratulations to Clinton High School Lady Dragons basketball standout, and UVA-Wise signee Sarah Burton. Tuesday night she eclipsed the 1500-point mark for her career as part of a 40-point performance in a loss at McMinn County.

Also, congratulations to the boss’s kid (and a good kid in his own right), James David Meredith, on his selection as the Clinton Blaze Student-Athlete of the Week for this week. He was presented with a certificate by the sponsors of the award, C&D Printing here in Clinton. James David plays basketball for the Blaze.