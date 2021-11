LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE SEMIFINALS, FRIDAY 11/26

5A: Powell 35 West 7…Powell vs. Page, Friday night for state championship,

6A: Oakland 24 Maryville 14…Oakland vs. Summit Saturday for state title,

3A: Alcoa 42 Giles County 14…Alcoa vs. East Nashville Friday for the championship,

–

1A: South Pittsburg 30 Cloudland 22…South Pittsburg vs. McKenzie Friday for state title,

2A: Hampton 22 Trousdale County 20…Hampton vs. Westview Saturday for the championship,

4A: Elizabethton 23 Upperman 6…Elizabethton vs. Tullahoma Saturday for the state title.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

FRIDAY 11/26 GIRLS

Campbell County 56 Gibbs 34.

BOYS

Jellico 80 Claiborne 63,

Scott 77 Campbell County 55,

Halls 66 Seymour 47.

SATURDAY 11/27 GIRLS

Campbell County 47 Union County 24,

Scott 45 Gibbs 21.

BOYS

North Greene 78 Jellico 64,

Jellico 76 Tri-Cities Christian 53,

Union County 71 Campbell County 70.

SCHEDULE, MONDAY, 11/29

Oneida at Campbell County; Rockwood at Coalfield; Halls at Gibbs; Grace Christian at Karns; Sequoyah at Kingston; and Clarkrange at Wartburg.

TUESDAY 11/30

(WYSH) Karns at Clinton; Anderson County at Maryville; Lookout Valley at Rockwood; Midway at Oliver Springs; Jefferson County at Powell; Cherokee at Gibbs; Greenback at Coalfield; Claiborne at Union County; and Sunbright at Jellico.

NCAA Football: (Saturday) Tennessee 45 Vanderbilt 21.

NCAA Men’s Basketball: (Friday) Tennessee 80 Tennessee Tech 69.

NCAA Women’s Basketball: (Friday) Tennessee 80 Oklahoma State 55.

NBA: (Friday) Atlanta 132 Memphis 100; (Sunday) Memphis 128 Sacramento 101.

NHL: (Friday) Nashville 4 New Jersey 2; (Saturday) Colorado 6 Nashville 2.

SPHL: (Friday) Knoxville 2 Birmingham 0.

NFL: (Sunday) New England 36 Tennessee 13.