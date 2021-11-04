Leadership Roane County presents “How to Run for Elected Office” seminar

Leadership Roane County will present the ‘How to Run for Elected Office’ Seminar on November 4, 2021, from 6:30 pm-8:00 pm at the O’Brien Theater at Roane State Community College located at 276 Patton Lane in Harriman, Tennessee.

Speakers include Charles Holiway, Roane County Administrator of Elections; Marilyn Calfee, Campaign Manager for Rep. Kent Calfee (Dist. 32); then followed by a panel of Chris Mason, Roane County Trustee; Becky Ruppe, Rockwood City Administrator; Stacey Wilson, spouse of County Commissioner Ben Wilson; and Stephanie Wright, Kingston City Council.

The seminar will consist of information pertinent to potential future candidates. Questions for the panel ranges from “how you got started” to “how many signs should I purchase” to “how to reach potential voters”. The seminar is a bi-partisan, community effort to engage and encourage Roane Countians to consider running for an elected office.

Leadership Roane County was founded in 1984 to establish a cadre of knowledgeable leaders representing a broad spectrum of the community who are actively involved in public service and who support leadership development.

This event is free to the public.