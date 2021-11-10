Laura Jayne Roach Bean, age 41 of Caryville, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her home. She was born on May 21, 1980, in Oak Ridge to Clyde Ray and Dorothy Risden Roach. Laura was a beloved wife and mother and a member of Ivy Grove Baptist Church. She was a dispatcher for Anderson County Sheriff’s Office where she touched so many lives. Laura loved riding horses and barrel racing and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her father, Clyde Ray Roach; grandparents, Estel and Martha Roach, and Leo and Lorene Risden; father-in-law, Fletcher Bean, Sr.

She is survived by: husband of 19 years, Fletcher Bean; daughter, Emalee Bean; mother, Dorothy Riseden Roach; sister, Kelly Ward and husband Robert; sister-in-law, Stacie Evans and husband Jonathan; brother-in-law, Harold Bean and wife Amanda; mother-in-law, Janet Bean; aunts, Betty Ammons, and Ann Banks; 8 nieces and nephews; and many other bereaved family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 5-7 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm with Rev. Jimmy Rutherford and Rev. Chris Wilson officiating. Graveside services will be on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 1 pm at Miller Cemetery in Norris. www.holleygamble.com