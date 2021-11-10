Laura Jayne Roach Bean, age 41 of Caryville

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 147 Views

Laura Jayne Roach Bean, age 41 of Caryville, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her home. She was born on May 21, 1980, in Oak Ridge to Clyde Ray and Dorothy Risden Roach. Laura was a beloved wife and mother and a member of Ivy Grove Baptist Church. She was a dispatcher for Anderson County Sheriff’s Office where she touched so many lives. Laura loved riding horses and barrel racing and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her father, Clyde Ray Roach; grandparents, Estel and Martha Roach, and Leo and Lorene Risden; father-in-law, Fletcher Bean, Sr.

She is survived by: husband of 19 years, Fletcher Bean; daughter, Emalee Bean; mother, Dorothy Riseden Roach; sister, Kelly Ward and husband Robert; sister-in-law, Stacie Evans and husband Jonathan; brother-in-law, Harold Bean and wife Amanda; mother-in-law, Janet Bean; aunts, Betty Ammons, and Ann Banks; 8 nieces and nephews; and many other bereaved family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 5-7 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm with Rev. Jimmy Rutherford and Rev. Chris Wilson officiating. Graveside services will be on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 1 pm at Miller Cemetery in Norris. www.holleygamble.com 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Carolyn Diane Thomas, age 66, of Clinton

Carolyn Diane Thomas, age 66, from Clinton, TN passed away at NHC Fort Sanders in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.