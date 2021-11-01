Last chance to sign up for Holiday Bureau assistance

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 22 Views

The Holiday Bureau in Oak Ridge has announced that there will be one more registration event for those wishing to sign up for toys and other holiday items on Saturday, November 13th, from 1 to 2 pm at their headquarters at 728-B Emory Valley Road.

You must have paper copies of all of your documentation, and officials say that it is helpful to bring your food stamp award letter, which contains all the information they will need to get you registered. 

You will need a photo ID, proof of everyone in your household, proof of household income, and proof of residence.  Their phone number is 865-483-7831.  For more information, visit www.holidaybureau.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

AC EMS monoclonal antibody clinic set to begin Tuesday

The Anderson County EMS monoclonal antibody clinic starts on Tuesday, November 2nd in the parking …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.