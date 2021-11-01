Last chance to sign up for Holiday Bureau assistance

The Holiday Bureau in Oak Ridge has announced that there will be one more registration event for those wishing to sign up for toys and other holiday items on Saturday, November 13th, from 1 to 2 pm at their headquarters at 728-B Emory Valley Road.

You must have paper copies of all of your documentation, and officials say that it is helpful to bring your food stamp award letter, which contains all the information they will need to get you registered.

You will need a photo ID, proof of everyone in your household, proof of household income, and proof of residence. Their phone number is 865-483-7831. For more information, visit www.holidaybureau.org.