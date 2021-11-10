Larry Carroll, age 68 of Clinton went home to be with his Lord he called “SWEET JESUS” on Friday, November 5, 2021. Larry was a veteran and plane Captain in the US Navy in Orlando, Florida. After returning home from the military he worked for Reeder Chevrolet as a mechanic. He also did ductwork for heating and air and worked for Tennessee Highway Safety. He enjoyed NASCAR, drag racing, was an avid Tennessee Football, and Lady Vol fan, and loved helping his family, neighbors, and friends. Larry was loved by all and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tillmon and Lizzie Carroll; brothers, Buster Carroll and Layton Carroll.

He is survived by his sister, Darlene Loy & husband Mike; brothers, Luster Carroll & wife Peggy and Ronnie Carroll & wife Jeanette; very special sister-in-law, Carol Higgs; several nieces and nephews.

The family is honoring Larry’s request and there will be no services. Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

