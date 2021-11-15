Kathy Sue Reed, age 68, of Clinton

Kathy Sue Reed, age 68, of Clinton, TN passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born in Clinton, TN on July 26, 1953 to the late Cornelius and Mary Overton Carter. Kathy was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to her parents, Kathy is preceded in death by, husband, Tony Reed; son, Larry Carter; brothers, Raymond and Ronnie Carter; special friend, Gary Williams.
She is survived by daughter, Lisa Jennings; son, Bobby Hansard wife JoAnn; grandchildren, Keith Jennings, Katharina Jennings, Zack Hansard wife Kelly, Dylan Hansard, Whitney Brown husband Zack; great grandchildren, Kinslee, Carter, Angelina, Bentlee, Billy, Anthony, and Kyndra; sisters, Dianne Walden husband Walter, Joyce Dickson husband Ray and Mary Nell Turnbille. Several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow with the Rev. Robert Langford and Bro. Ray Dickson officiating.  Kathy’ interment will be held at Staff Sergeant Cornelius Carter Cemetery on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 2PM. www.holleygamble.com

