JUST IN: TBI announces indictment, arrest in Speedwell shooting death

An investigation by special agents with the TBI has resulted in the indictment of a Campbell County man on a murder charge, according to an agency press release.

On August 19th, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began assisting the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in its investigation of a shooting that occurred at a residence in the 300 block of Powell Valley Shores Circle in Speedwell.

38-year-old Jeffery Warwick died as a result of his injuries. During the course of the investigation, the TBI says that its agents and CCSO investigators identified 42-year-old Michael Neal, Jr. as the person responsible for Warwick’s death.

On Wednesday, the TBI says that the Campbell County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Neal with one count of second-degree murder. He was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $250,000 bond.