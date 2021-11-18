Michael Neal, Jr. (TBI)

JUST IN: TBI announces indictment, arrest in Speedwell shooting death

Jim Harris 36 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 27 Views

An investigation by special agents with the TBI has resulted in the indictment of a Campbell County man on a murder charge, according to an agency press release.

On August 19th, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began assisting the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in its investigation of a shooting that occurred at a residence in the 300 block of Powell Valley Shores Circle in Speedwell.

38-year-old Jeffery Warwick died as a result of his injuries. During the course of the investigation, the TBI says that its agents and CCSO investigators identified 42-year-old Michael Neal, Jr. as the person responsible for Warwick’s death.

On Wednesday, the TBI says that the Campbell County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Neal with one count of second-degree murder. He was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Bulletin: Part of Norris Watershed closed for deer hunt

With the statewide gun hunting season for deer set to begin this weekend, the Norris …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.