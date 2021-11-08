Judy Lenz age 69 of Andersonville, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021. She was born September 27, 1952, in Sacramento, California to the late Daniel and Delores Ford. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dave Lenz.

She is survived by her son, Quincy Aulisio of Andersonville, and granddaughter, Isabelle Aulisio.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

