Jacksboro PD searching for shooting suspect

Officials with the Jacksboro Police Department are looking for a teen they say is a suspect in a shooting investigation.

The incident occurred on October 12th, when officials allege that 19-year-old Alexander Foye had fired a gun into an occupied house from outside. Foye is wanted on five counts each of felony reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

He is a white male, about five feet seven inches tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Foye is considered armed and dangerous by police, who stressed that anyone who sees him is asked to not approach, and instead notify law enforcement by calling 911 or Jacksboro Police at 423-562-8095.