Jacksboro PD searching for shooting suspect

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 25 Views

Officials with the Jacksboro Police Department are looking for a teen they say is a suspect in a shooting investigation.

The incident occurred on October 12th, when officials allege that 19-year-old Alexander Foye had fired a gun into an occupied house from outside.  Foye is wanted on five counts each of felony reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

He is a white male, about five feet seven inches tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Foye is considered armed and dangerous by police, who stressed that anyone who sees him is asked to not approach, and instead notify law enforcement by calling 911 or Jacksboro Police at 423-562-8095.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

UT System proposes in-state tuition benefits for military veterans

(UT press release) As millions of Americans celebrate the service and sacrifices made by men …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.