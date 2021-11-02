Irene Mae Tate Moss, 96, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away at home on November 1, 2021. She was born on December 19, 1924, in Montgomery, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Brooks Moss; her son Larry Carl Moss; parents Novera Dyer and Willie Asbury Tate; her sisters Nora Sealback, Katherine Braden, Polly Varnadore, Lucille Parmenter, and Polly Bridges; her 4 brothers William Tate, W.C. Dyer and Bill Dyer.

Irene is survived by her “baby brother” Frederick Tate and many nieces and nephews and her dearest friends Linda Blaker and Wava Simpson. Irene’s family extends their sincere thanks to Bertha Smith, Tiffany Brown, DeLane Duncan, Maggie Sewell, and the Avalon Hospice staff for their compassionate care of Irene.

The family will receive friends from 12:00- 1:00 at Holley -Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton TN on Saturday, November 6 with the funeral service to follow at 1 pm. The interment for Irene will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, 160 Edgemoor Road, Powell TN following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

