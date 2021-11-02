Irene Mae Tate Moss, 96, of Clinton

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 22 Views

Irene Mae Tate Moss, 96, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away at home on November 1, 2021.  She was born on December 19, 1924, in Montgomery, Texas.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Brooks Moss; her son Larry Carl Moss; parents Novera Dyer and Willie Asbury Tate; her sisters Nora Sealback, Katherine Braden, Polly Varnadore, Lucille Parmenter, and Polly Bridges; her 4 brothers William Tate, W.C. Dyer and Bill Dyer.
Irene is survived by her “baby brother” Frederick Tate and many nieces and nephews and her dearest friends Linda Blaker and Wava Simpson. Irene’s family extends their sincere thanks to Bertha Smith, Tiffany Brown, DeLane Duncan, Maggie Sewell, and the Avalon Hospice staff for their compassionate care of Irene.
The family will receive friends from 12:00- 1:00 at Holley -Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton TN on Saturday, November 6 with the funeral service to follow at 1 pm. The interment for Irene will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, 160 Edgemoor Road, Powell TN following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Robert “Robby” Don White, Jr., age 58, of Rockwood

Robert “Robby” Don White, Jr., age 58, of Rockwood Village in Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.