Human remains located in sunken car

Human remains have been located inside the vehicle pulled from Melton Hill Lake Wednesday night connected to a missing persons case from 2005.

Oak Ridge Police investigators and the Medical Examiner’s Office are working together to process the vehicle. The Medical Examiner’s Office is also working to identify the remains, and officials said Thursday that “it’s unclear how long it will take to identify them,” adding that it is unclear “whether the remains discovered in the vehicle are (82-year-old Miriam Ruth) Hemphill’s.”

Private divers looking for the vehicle reported their discovery to police. Oak Ridge officials pulled the car out of the water Wednesday night, shortly before 8 pm, and confirmed that it was registered to Ms. Hemphill, who has been missing since July of 2005.

The divers were in the area to look for the missing woman, and say that in all they located a total of seven cars at the bottom of the lake. Hemphill’s was the third vehicle they came across at the bottom. You can watch a video that they recorded detailing their motivation for looking for Ms. Hemphill and see footage from the dive that turned up the missing car, by following this link.

Members from the Blount Special Operations Response Team (BSORT), which includes members from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Rescue Squad, Maryville Police Department, and the Alcoa Fire Department, assisted ORPD in the recovery of the vehicle after ORPD received a tip from the private divers about the vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Personnel from the Oak Ridge Fire Department also helped investigators with the processing and deconstruction of the vehicle Thursday morning as crews sorted through the silt and mud that had accumulated over the years it was under water.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.