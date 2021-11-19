HSFB Playoffs reach Round 3

THIRD-ROUND SCHEDULE
1A: Coalfield at Cloudland.
2A: Hampton at Oneida.
3A: Giles County at Loudon…Pigeon Forge at Alcoa.
4A: Elizabethton at Greeneville.
5A: Rhea County at Powell…Central at West.
6A: Farragut at Maryville.
Playoff Notes
- Coalfield at Cloudland: These two schools have met nine times in the TSSAA playoffs since 1992. Coalfield leads the series 7-2.
- Hampton at Oneida: This is the ninth meeting between these two schools in the TSSAA playoffs. Oneida leads the series 5-3.
- Elizabethton at Greeneville: These region foes meet for the second time this season. Greenville defeated Elizabethton on Sept. 3, 42-12. This will be the eighth playoff meeting between these schools, the first having taken place in 1997. Elizabethton is 4-3 against Greeneville in the playoffs.
BlueCross Bowl State Championships
The BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships will be held December 2-4, 2021 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Championship Information and Tickets
Thursday, Dec. 2
DII-AA Championship Game – 11 AM EST
DII-A Championship Game – 3 PM EST
DII-AAA Championship Game – 7 PM EST
Friday, Dec. 3
Class 3A Championship Game – 11 AM EST
Class 1A Championship Game – 3 PM EST
Class 5A Championship Game – 7 PM EST
Saturday, Dec. 4
Class 4A Championship Game – 11 AM EST
Class 2A Championship Game – 3 PM EST
Class 6A Championship Game – 7 PM EST