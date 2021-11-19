HSFB Playoffs reach Round 3

THIRD-ROUND SCHEDULE

1A:  Coalfield at Cloudland.

2A:  Hampton at Oneida.

3A:  Giles County at Loudon…Pigeon Forge at Alcoa.

4A:  Elizabethton at Greeneville.

5A:  Rhea County at Powell…Central at West.

6A:  Farragut at Maryville.

Playoff Notes

  • Coalfield at Cloudland: These two schools have met nine times in the TSSAA playoffs since 1992. Coalfield leads the series 7-2.
  • Hampton at Oneida: This is the ninth meeting between these two schools in the TSSAA playoffs. Oneida leads the series 5-3.
  • Elizabethton at Greeneville: These region foes meet for the second time this season. Greenville defeated Elizabethton on Sept. 3, 42-12. This will be the eighth playoff meeting between these schools, the first having taken place in 1997. Elizabethton is 4-3 against Greeneville in the playoffs.

BlueCross Bowl State Championships

The BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships will be held December 2-4, 2021 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Championship Information and Tickets

Thursday, Dec. 2
DII-AA Championship Game – 11 AM EST
DII-A Championship Game – 3 PM EST
DII-AAA Championship Game – 7 PM EST
Friday, Dec. 3
Class 3A Championship Game – 11 AM EST
Class 1A Championship Game – 3 PM EST
Class 5A Championship Game – 7 PM EST
Saturday, Dec. 4
Class 4A Championship Game – 11 AM EST
Class 2A Championship Game – 3 PM EST
Class 6A Championship Game – 7 PM EST

