Historic Downtown Clinton to host ‘Clinton Christmas Stroll’

Historic Downtown Clinton has announced plans for the inaugural “Clinton Christmas Stroll” on Saturday, November 27th from 5 to 9 pm.

According to the announcement, the evening’s festivities will include photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus, horse-drawn carriage rides, food trucks, a live nativity scene, and a silent auction to benefit the Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools. The brick-and-mortar shops downtown will also be staying open late for shopping on this Small Business Saturday!

The Live Nativity Scene will be held in Hoskins Park on Market Street. It will feature live animals, caroling, cookies and cider, and a kid’s craft.

Horse-drawn carriage rides are $20 per family and the carriage can hold up to 6 people at a time. It will start on Freddy Fagan Way and go behind Shabby Remakes and then circle around down Market Street.

Each Education Foundation board member has put together a basket that will be available as silent auction items. These baskets make great gifts as you’re shopping for Christmas and all funds go to the Education Foundation, according to Historic Downtown Clinton.

Santa & Mrs. Claus will be on hand for photos as they read “Twas the Night Before Christmas” to each child that comes to visit them. They will be in front of the gazebo at the new Maude Brown Park.

Historic Downtown Clinton will also have sweatshirts and brand new Clinton Christmas ornaments that feature the green bridge.

For more information about “A Clinton Christmas Stroll,” please contact Historic Downtown Clinton’s Program Director Katherine Birkbeck at 865-293-6367.